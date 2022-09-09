FM: Azerbaijan, Spain possess great opportunities in energy, trade, tourism co-op

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan and Spain have huge chances for bilateral cooperation in commerce, energy, and tourism, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

Bayramov delivered the remarks during a meeting with Spanish Industry, Trade and Tourism Minister Maria Reyes Maroto on September 7, 2022, as part of his official visit to Spain.

He stressed that the prospects of cooperation between the two countries in the sphere of trade, energy, and tourism are increasing.

Speaking about Azerbaijan's energy initiatives and the prospect of Spanish business circles engaging in such projects, the minister stressed the importance of this for the development of bilateral ties. He identified tourism as a significant component of collaboration between the two countries.

Describing Azerbaijan's post-conflict peace-building and reconstruction efforts, the minister emphasized that there is huge potential for collaboration in the development of the mining sector, agriculture, tourism, and alternative energy resources in the liberated lands.

In reply, Maroto expressed optimism that the Azerbaijani minister’s visit will help to develop relations between the two nations, adding that Azerbaijan is a country of great interest to Spain, and the country is particularly interested in economic, trade and tourism cooperation.

The Spanish minister pointed out that Azerbaijan is an important commercial partner for Spain, and reciprocal investments are crucial in this respect. She further highlighted that Spain is interested in diversification of economic relations, cooperation in the post-pandemic period, and investments in the region after the war.

The minister stressed that Spain has wide opportunities in the field of civil construction, construction, and development of alternative energy resources and the government is always ready to discuss the perspectives of cooperation, as well as the role of the Alat Free Economic Zone with Azerbaijan in this regard.

Later, the sides touched upon the issues of scientific and educational exchange, cooperation between educational institutions and universities, as well as other areas of mutual interest.

In the same vein, Bayramov met with the World Tourism Organization (WTO) Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili as part of his official visit to Spain on September 7.

Bayramov said that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the development of tourism and cooperation with the WTO is important in this regard.

He said that large-scale works have been done in the direction of tourism infrastructure development in Azerbaijan recently. It was brought to the attention of the secretary-general that Azerbaijan is interested in increasing education and training opportunities in the tourism field at the national and regional levels.

Bayramov briefed the opposite side about the opportunities in the field of tourism in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

Pololikashvili, for his part, said that there is high potential for the development of tourism in Azerbaijan, as well as in the region, and the organization is ready to implement joint projects and organize events with Azerbaijan.

In this regard, the importance of implementing programs in the fields of education and innovation together with the Azerbaijani State Tourism Agency and related institutions was emphasized.

At the meeting, views were also exchanged on the representation of Azerbaijan in the decision-making bodies of the WTO, the issues of organizing joint events and conferences, and initiatives in the field of tourism in international organizations.

The parties also discussed other issues of mutual interest.