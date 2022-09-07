Azerbaijani president congratulates new British prime minister [UPDATE]

President of Azerbaijani Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to newly-appointed UK Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Dear Ms. Prime Minister,

I cordially congratulate you on the occasion of your appointment as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom are bound together by ties of traditional friendship and close cooperation. It is particularly gratifying to see the current high level and every day enrichment by new content of our interstate relations, and mutually beneficial cooperation in political, economic, trade, energy and humanitarian fields.

The United Kingdom is one of the biggest trade partners of Azerbaijan. The companies representing your country, including bp as our reliable partner in oil and gas production are successfully operating in Azerbaijan, and involved in the implementation of a number of important projects. Our long-lasting and fruitful collaboration in the energy sector, one of priority areas of our cooperation, plays an important role in ensuring global energy security.

The major restoration and reconstruction works which are currently carried out in our territories liberated from occupation have created favorable conditions for the further expansion of the scope of our partnership. We highly appreciate the contribution of the United Kingdom to the demining process carried out in these areas.

I believe that we will continue to make joint efforts aimed at further strengthening of our friendly relations and deepening of our joint activities to the benefit of our peoples.

Once again, I extend my congratulations to you, and wish you the best of health, happiness, and success in your future responsible activities for the prosperity of the friendly people of the United Kingdom.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 7 September 2022