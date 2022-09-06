Azerbaijani defense chief mulls cooperation with foreign military leaders, defense company heads

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov discussed multifaceted cooperation with foreign military leaders, as well as defense company heads on the sideline of the 4th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition ADEX-2022 at the Baku Expo Center on September 6, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

Hasanov and Turkish Armed Forces Chief of the General Staff Yasar Guler discussed multifaceted cooperation on the sidelines of the 4th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition ADEX-2022.

At the meeting, the parties addressed cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye in the domains of regional security, military, military-technical, military education, and military medicine, as well as the organizing of mutual visits and other matters of mutual importance.

The two men stressed the need for using technological advances in joint military drills.

In the same vein, Zakir Hasanov met with his Bosnian, Herzegovinian counterpart Sifet Podži?, who arrived in Azerbaijan to attend the 4th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition ADEX 2022.

The relevance of mutual visits and other matters were discussed during the meeting to promote military cooperation between the two countries.

Hasanov had also a meeting with Rwandan Defense Minister Maj-Gen Albert Murasira on the fringe of the event. At the meeting, comprehensive perspectives on matters of mutual interest were exchanged.

Similarly, the Azerbaijani defense chief met with Dmitry Pantus, chairman of the Belarusian Defense Industry Committee.

At the meeting, the parties discussed the development prospects of military and military-technical cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus, the possibilities of applying modern military technologies, exchange of experience, and other issues of mutual interest.

Moreover, during the meeting between Azerbaijani defense chief and Kazakh Deputy Defense Minister Lt-Gen Ruslan Shpekbayev at the Baku Expo Center, the importance of further expansion of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in the fields of military, military-technical and military education, as well as the intensification of mutual visits at the level of expert groups, and other issues of interest were discussed.

On the sidelines of the defense fair, Zakir Hasanov met with Yoav Har-Even, the head of the Israeli Rafael company.

Detailed exchange of views on the importance of strengthening military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel and the contributions of the two countries to regional security were discussed. At the same time, the necessity of such meetings and mutual visits in strengthening the Azerbaijani-Israeli military relations was especially emphasized.

Iran's Deputy Defense Minister Rear Admiral Amir Rastegari also is in Azerbaijan to attend the fair, Azernews reports.

Admiral Amir Rastegari is slated to meet with defense industry leaders from nations participating in the ADEX-2022 International Defense Exhibition in Baku during his three-day visit.

Unlike in previous years, the exhibition is being attended by a larger number of participants, including officials, this time.

The country's defense industry is presenting many innovations of local products, including systems for aviation, civil and military vessels, armored vehicles, electronic systems, and many other devices and equipment.

A total of 208 companies are represented at the ADEX-2022 exhibition, including leading defense companies from Bulgaria, China, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and others. For the first time, Jordanian companies are taking part in the exhibition. This year, eight countries are participating in the exhibition with national stands.