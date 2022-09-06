MoD: Armenian military-political leadership bears full responsibility for recent border tension

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has condemned Armenia’s military-political leadership for the recent tension on the state border, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

“We are informing that the Armenian military-political leadership bears full responsibility for the recent tension that is occurring on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border,” the ministry stressed.

Over recent days, the Armenian military unites subjected to intensive fire positions of the Azerbaijani army stationed on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border.

During the evening of September 5, the Armenian military units, using various types of small arms, subjected to fire the Azerbaijani army positions in Kalbajar’s Zivel and Yellija settlements from their positions in Basarkechar (Gegharkunik) region’s Yukhari Shorja and Azizli settlements, the ministry added.

The Azerbaijan army units took appropriate retaliation actions to suppress the opposite side in all directions, the ministry emphasized.

Armenia periodically shells Azerbaijani military positions on liberated territories. Since early September, Azerbaijani positions have multiple times come under Armenian fire. The previous truce violation was recorded on September 5 in the same direction.

Earlier, Ilham Aliyev stated that peace will come to the Caucasus based on the five principles Baku has recently proposed for normalizing relations with Armenia.

To recap, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met for the fourth time in Brussels on August 31 under the auspices of EU Council President Charles Michel to look into ways of expediting preparations for drafting a peace deal.

Meanwhile, the second meeting between the Azerbaijani and Armenian border delimitation commissions led by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and his Armenian counterpart Mher Grigoryan took place in Moscow on August 30, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

During the meeting, the parties discussed organizational and procedural issues and exchanged views on the future work of the commissions and the regulation of their joint activities.

The parties agreed to hold the third meeting within the time period agreed upon.

The first such meeting between Azerbaijan and Armenia occurred on May 24, 2022.

The parties confirmed their willingness to cooperate on delimitation and other matters within the commission's framework. The conference also discussed arranging the joint operations of the commission's organizational and procedural difficulties.