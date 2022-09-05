Armenia shells Azerbaijani positions in liberated Kalbajar

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Units of the Armenian armed forces have shelled Azerbaijani military positions near the state border in the liberated Kalbajar District, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

During the evening of September 4, units of the Armenian armed forces, using various calibers of weapons, subjected to fire the Azerbaijani army positions, located in Kalbajar’s Yukhari Ayrim and Zaylik villages from their military positions in Basarkechar (Gegharkunik) region’s Zarkand village close to the state border, the ministry said.

Units of the Azerbaijani army took appropriate retaliatory measures to suppress the opposite side, the report added.

Armenia periodically shells Azerbaijani military positions on liberated territories. Since early September, Azerbaijani positions have multiple times come under Armenian fire. The previous truce violation was recorded from the afternoon of September 3 to the morning of September 4 in the directions of Kalbajar and Lachin districts from Armenia’s Basarkechar, Gorus (Goris), and Garakilsa (Sisian) regions on the state border.

Earlier, Ilham Aliyev stated that peace will return to the Caucasus based on the five principles Baku recently proposed for normalizing relations with Armenia.

To recap, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met for the fourth time in Brussels on August 31 under the auspices of EU Council President Charles Michel to look into ways of expediting preparations for drafting a peace deal.

After the meeting, Michel said that Azerbaijan and Armenia decided to accelerate substantive work on the peace treaty governing inter-state ties between the two countries and tasked the Foreign Ministers to meet within one month to work on a draft text.

The parties also thoroughly discussed humanitarian matters like demining, detainees, and the fate of missing people.

The leaders assessed progress on all issues relating to border delimitation and how to best guarantee a stable situation and agreed that the next Border Commissions meeting to be held in Brussels in November.

The parties discussed the status of negotiations on the mechanisms for unblocking transportation lines.

Michel emphasized the need of bringing the populations on both sides along and preparing them for long-term sustainable peace.

“Public messaging is critical in this regard – in a sensitive situation as every word spoken in public is obviously listened to by the other side and weighed,” he said.