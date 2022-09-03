Positions of Azerbaijani army come under fire

By Trend

Armenian armed forces shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani army totally 19 times over the past day, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, the Armenian forces stationed in positions located in the direction of the Basarkechar region and the Garakilsa area on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border, using various-caliber small arms, periodically shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of the Kalbajar and Lachin districts 16 times.

Besides, the positions of the Azerbaijani army were shelled three times by members of illegal Armenian armed groups in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed [in accordance with trilateral statement signed between Azerbaijani, Armenian leaders following the 2020 Second Karabakh War].

There are no losses among Azerbaijani military servicemen and equipment.

As a result of adequate response measures taken by the units of the Azerbaijani army, the Armenian armed forces were suppressed, added the ministry.