First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva commissions high school building in Bina settlement, nursery-kindergarten in Garacuxur settlement [PHOTO]

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva participated in the opening of a high school building in Bina settlement and a nursery-kindergarten in Garacuxur settlement.

Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov informed First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva of the conditions created at the new building of the school.

The three-story building of the 800-seat school has classrooms, a lab, computer room, military training room, library, gym, auditorium and a canteen.

Landscaping work was carried out, and green areas were laid out in the territory of the school.