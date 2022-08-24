Turkmen envoy visits Azerbaijan’s liberated Shusha city

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Turkmenistan’s newly appointed ambassador to Azerbaijan Gurbanmammet Elyasov has visited liberated Shusha city, Azernews reports, citing the embassy.

The Turkmen diplomat was welcomed to the city by Aydin Karimov, the special representative of the Azerbaijani president for Shusha.

The envoy got acquainted with the city, its history, as well as plans for its further development.

“The newly appointed Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan, Mr. Qurbanmammet Elyasov made his first visit to Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan. The ambassador got acquainted with the historical sites of the city, was informed about the ongoing restoration and reconstruction works, as well as the damage caused by the Armenian vandals to the historical and architectural monuments of Shusha,” Karimov wrote on his Twitter account.

In May 2021, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree declaring the city of Shusha the cultural capital of Azerbaijan. Ilham Aliyev declared 2022 the year of Shusha in Azerbaijan in December 2021.

Shusha was named the cultural capital of the Turkic world in 2023 in March 2022. A relevant decision was taken during a meeting of the International Organization of Turkic Culture - TURKSOY's permanent council in the city of Bursa (Turkiye).