Azerbaijani servicemen fulfill shooting tasks in Sniper Frontier contest in Iran

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani servicemen have fulfilled a shooting task as part of the Sniper Frontier contest in Yazd, Iran, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

The teams completed the following shooting exercises during the competition.

The servicemen overcame the obstacle course and fired sniper rifles at targets 300-600 meters away in line with the rules of the competition. The participants competed individually under the terms of the first stage, the ministry said.

The Sniper Frontier contest, which is part of the International Army Games-2022, will run until August 27.

Similarly, Azerbaijani, Kazakh, Russian and Iranian naval teams fulfilled the following tasks - artillery firing at air target exercise in the Sea Cup contest, which is underway in Azerbaijan, the ministry said in a separate report.

Under the contest rules, the naval crews fired at the air target located at the designated height using the artillery devices installed in the deck complex.

The referees determined the winner based on the target destruction and the chosen speed limit. Each of the teams in the competition completed the tasks successfully, the ministry added.

The Azerbaijani armed forces have taken part in the International Army Games since 2015. Since then the Azerbaijani army has participated in the Tank Biathlon, Sniper Frontier, Military medical relay race, Field Kitchen, Masters of Artillery Fire, and Sea Cup competitions.