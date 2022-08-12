Azerbaijani seamen continue preparations for int’l Sea Cup contest

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani team, which will compete in the Sea Cup contest as part of the International Army Games-2022 in Azerbaijan's territorial waters in the Caspian Sea, is continuing its preparations as planned, Azernews reports, per the Defense Ministry.

According to the report, the personnel conducted training activities on the episode "Water inflow control on a coastal training complex".

The Azerbaijani, Russian, Iranian and Kazakh seamen will compete on August 15-27 as part of the Sea Cup contest, the report added.

The Azerbaijani armed forces have taken part in the International Army Games since 2015. Since then the Azerbaijani army has participated in the Tank Biathlon, Sniper Frontier, Military medical relay race, Field Kitchen, Masters of Artillery Fire, and Sea Cup competitions.

The Azerbaijani representatives twice won the Sea Cup competition. Moreover, the team won 3rd place in the Masters of Artillery Fire and the Field Kitchen contests.

In addition, Azerbaijani tankers took 4th place in the Tank Biathlon among the strongest teams in 2019.