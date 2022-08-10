President Ilham Aliyev receives President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in Konya [PHOTO/VIDEO]

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar in Konya.

During the meeting, the sides emphasized the importance of holding the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games, which serves to strengthen relations between peoples in the Turkic world, in Turkiye. They noted that this prestigious international sports event was excellently organized in Baku.

During the conversation, the sides touched upon the importance of expanding relations, based on the historical bonds between the peoples of the Turkic world, in the humanitarian, cultural, educational, and sports fields.



