Guatemala condemns barbaric attack on Azerbaijani embassy in London

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Guatemalan Foreign Ministry has condemned the barbaric attack by a religious group on the Azerbaijani Embassy in London, Azernews reports, citing the ministry’s Twitter account.

“Guatemala condemns the acts of vandalism carried out by religious extremist groups, on August 4, at the Azerbaijani Embassy in London. We call for a thorough investigation and bringing to justice those responsible,” the ministry tweeted.

The treacherous and dishonorable attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in London, and the disrespect for the national flag have caused outrage both inside the country and among Azerbaijan's friends abroad, who have shown solidarity with the people of Azerbaijan.

"On August 4, 2022, the embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland was attacked by a group of radical religious groups," the Foreign Ministry said.

After storming the embassy building, a group of vandals raised religious flags and chanted radical religious slogans on the balcony of the building. The Metropolitan police of London intervened hours later and the group members were taken out of the building and detained.

"In accordance with the Vienna Convention, through diplomatic channels, the UK authorities were warned about the security of diplomats and diplomatic premises," the Foreign Ministry said in the statement.

The heinous attack against the Azerbaijani embassy in London has triggered tough reactions both inside the country and abroad. Social media users reacted harshly to the incident and came up with various scenarios as to who might be behind the move.