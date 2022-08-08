US expert urges superpowers to pressurize Armenia into honoring tripartite deals on Karabakh

By Azernews

By Fuad Muxtar-Aqbabali

The tragic loss of the Azerbaijani soldier is testimony to a ruthless autocratic regime that is governing Armenia and once again European powers and Washington are completely absent and refuse to openly pressure Yerevan’s officials to respect and fulfill all of the items stipulated in the trilateral agreement and statement of 2020, Peter Tase, US expert, and strategic adviser on international affairs and public diplomacy to governments, universities, and corporations in Europe and the Americas told Azernews in an exclusive interview.

The Azerbaijani government and the people of Azerbaijan have solely invested so much to preserve peace and regional security, the magnitude of the loss of an Azerbaijani soldier is felt across the Atlantic, among those who defend democracy and international laws.

Atrocious acts of Armenia and violence committed by Yerevan’s terrorists must be strongly condemned by Washington, Berlin, and other major world players, he said, adding that Azerbaijan could have lost many more soldiers during the latest incident, fortunately, the reconnaissance operations and Intelligence gathering measures within the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, are at superb levels and these preventive measures enabled the armed forces of Azerbaijan to languish the loss of only one martyr during these skirmishes.

Economic sanctions must be imposed against Armenian leaders and its national economy until Yerevan complies with the trilateral agreement and every Armenian soldier has departed from the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan. Zangazur corridor is also a pending issue that strongly affects regional economic development and is harming European energy economics, unlike any other obstacle until today, Tase said.

Nagorno-Karabakh is a sovereign territory of Azerbaijan, the faster this territory is integrated into the economy of Azerbaijan, the better urban development and agricultural industry (with impressive performance) will take place across the Southern Caucasus Region. A prosperous landscape will generate tangible benefits for the entire European Union Community.

Washington and Paris must work together to pressure Armenia to completely respect the trilateral agreement and stop armed provocations inside the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan. The Caucasus region is the heart of economic prosperity and financial development for the entire European continent, discrimination towards this region and particularly towards Azerbaijan is futile and unacceptable. EU and Washington have not realized yet nor grasped the geopolitical and economic importance of Azerbaijan and the Southern Caucasus region. It is terrible to see the loss of a great soldier of Azerbaijan, who died in defense of the international laws and in defense of democratic values and freedom of capital, financial wealth, and in defense of freedom of people and their culture!

The chances for a third Karabakh war are very slim considering that the Armenian economy is in shambles and its autocratic prime minister is only focused on how to expand his watch collection. The most important factor that will make Armenia remain distant from a potential third Karabakh war is the very impressive morale, training, and gallantry of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, the expert advised.

The morale and resilience and unbridled courage of the armed forces of Azerbaijan are an example that should be followed by western armies that are part of the NATO alliance. The statecraft and excellent leadership of President Ilham Aliyev and strong economic policies and outcomes on the ground in Azerbaijan are a huge contribution towards repelling a possibly large offensive undertaken by the Armenian regime.

Armenia is trying very hard to revive a low-intensity conflict in the region and wants to derail the trilateral declaration of 2020, this includes Yerevan’s attempts to continue blocking the Zangezur corridor and exert ruthless pressure against the Autonomous Republic of Nakhchivan - Azerbaijan. France, Germany, Italy, and United States must act in concert to condemn all acts of armed clashes instigated by the fascist regime of Armenia, the renowned expert added.