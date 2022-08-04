Azerbaijani top diplomat, EU Special Rep for South Caucasus discuss latest developments in Karabakh

By Azernews

Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar discussed the current situation in the region on the phone on 3 August, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said that over recent days, provocations had been committed by Armenia both on the border of the two states and in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation is temporarily stationed, and as a result of intensive fire opened by the members of illegal Armenian armed groups, an Azerbaijani serviceman was martyred. It was emphasized that the Azerbaijani army implemented adequate response measures to military provocations in its own sovereign territory.

The foreign minister added that the provocations of Armenia are a gross violation of the tripartite declarations signed by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russia, as well as the declarations between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia mediated by European Council President Charles Michel and undermine mediation efforts.

The minister added that the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed groups have not been fully withdrawn from the territories of Azerbaijan, contrary to the obligations arising from the tripartite statement, dated 10 November 2020, which is unacceptable. It was pointed out that non-fulfillment of commitments taken on by Armenia is the main reason for the tension in the region