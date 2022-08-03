Criminal case instituted into death of Azerbaijani private by Armenian fire [UPDATE]

By Azernews

Units of the Armenian armed forces on the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed, intensively shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the Lachin direction on the morning of August 3.

As a result, Azerbaijani army soldier Anar Kazimov was killed, the Prosecutor-General's Office told Azernews.

A criminal case has been opened by the Gubadli Military Prosecutor's Office on the case under Article 120.2.12 (murder, attempted murder on motive of national, racial, religious hatred or enmity) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

The investigation is currently ongoing, the Prosecutor General's Office said.