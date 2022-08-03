Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issues statement on first trilateral meeting with Turkiye and Uzbekistan

By Azernews

The first trilateral meeting between the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Trade, Economy and Transport of Azerbaijan, Turkiye and Uzbekistan was held today in Tashkent, Azernews reports per the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, Transport, Communications and High Technologies Minister Rashad Nabiyev attended the meeting.

The parties exchanged views on issues of foreign policy and possibilities of regional cooperation, activities to realize the full potential of cooperation between the three countries in the fields of economy, trade, investment and transport. The possibilities of cooperation in the energy field, particularly, in the field of renewable energy sources were also discussed.

The sides discussed the opportunities of further strengthening cooperation on the development of international transport corridors in order to make better use of the high transit potential of the three countries. In particular, the importance of the Trans-Caspian International East-West Corridor and the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway as part of this corridor was emphasized. The opening of all communications in the region, including the Zangazur corridor, will contribute to the expansion of international transport links.

Following the meeting, the ministers of the three countries responsible for the relevant areas signed the Tashkent Declaration. The foreign ministers made press statements following the results of the trilateral meeting.

Trilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan, Turkiye and Uzbekistan is based on common history, culture and values. It also relies on strong bilateral ties and existing strategic partnership relations between the countries. The new trilateral format, the foundation of which was laid with the participation of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Economy and Transport, will contribute to the development and promotion of joint projects in relevant areas. It will also strengthen cooperation on regional and international issues of mutual interest.