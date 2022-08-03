Russian, Azerbaijani defense minister discuss regional situation on phone

By Azernews

On August 2, at the initiative of Russian Defense Minister, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu, a telephone conversation was held with Azerbaijani Defense Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov, the report says.

During the telephone conversation, the sides discussed regional security, as well as other issues of mutual interest, the report adds.