Azerbaijan holds crucial position in oil and gas market – ADA University rector

By Trend

Azerbaijan holds a crucial position in the oil and gas market, and the signing of the "Contract of the Century" [ratified by the Azerbaijani Parliament on 12 December 1994] marked the start of this process, Rector of ADA University, Ambassador Hafiz Pashayev said at the closing ceremony of the 16th Baku Summer Energy School (BSES) on July 29, Trend reports.

He noted that the Caspian littoral states can further work on joint energy projects.

The 16th BSES, supported by the Institute for Development and Diplomacy (IDD) of ADA University and in partnership with the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), bp Azerbaijan, Kolin, Masdar, and TotalEnergies, was held from July 16 through July 29.