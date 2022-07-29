French news portal: Azerbaijan's Shusha rapidly reviving

By Trend

French 'Musulmans en France' news portal (www.musulmansenfrance.fr) has published the article on Shusha by Chief Executive Director of Lagazetteaz.fr newspaper, founded by Trend News Agency in France, Jean-Michel Brun, Trend reports.

The article outlined the broad scope of Islamophobia in French society, as well as its followers claiming that the Karabakh conflict was a religious strife.

The author strongly condemns this approach, emphasizing that unlike Armenia, Azerbaijan is a secular country with large Christian community. Multiculturalism is one of the deeply rooted traditions in Azerbaijan, the article said.

The article noted that the liberation of Shusha from Armenian occupation [as a result of the second Karabakh war] has a double symbolic meaning. For Azerbaijanis, this is a symbol of restoring territorial integrity, while for Armenians – a symbol of collapse of the expansionist policy.

Brun stressed that Shusha, in the early 1990's, has been devastated and completely depopulated as a result of the war.

"Majority of the city's fine buildings have been demolished, while others have been completely abandoned. Only a few Armenian officers settled in them," Brun wrote.

He underscored the start of reconstruction activities in Shusha after the liberation of Karabakh.

"Shusha is being rapidly revived, and even the Armenian church located there is being restored. However, Armenian armed forces destroyed and desecrated many mosques, Albanian and Orthodox churches during the occupation period of Azerbaijani lands," Brun added.