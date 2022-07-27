US delegation visits military unit, Medical Department of Azerbaijani MoD

By Azernews

A delegation led by the US Army Europe and Africa Deputy Commanding General for Army National Guard Major General Michael Wickman visited the military unit and the Medical Department of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, Azernews reports via the ministry.

According to the ministry, the delegation is on a visit to Azerbaijan within the framework of the support of bilateral military cooperation between the US and Azerbaijan and the State Partnership Program.

During the meetings, the parties exchanged views on military cooperation between the two countries, as well as issues of mutual interest related to activities within the above program.