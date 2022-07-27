Azerbaijan's Parliament developing new bill on political parties

By Trend

Representatives of parliamentary political parties appealed to Speaker of the Parliament of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova to prepare a new bill on political parties, Trend reports citing the parliament.

The appeal emphasized the need to draw up a new law that meets the current realities of the country's development.

According to the parliament, Sahiba Gafarova has already given the necessary orders and the document is being developed.

Given the social significance of the new law, Azerbaijan's political parties have been invited to submit their proposals to the parliament.