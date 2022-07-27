Azerbaijani Diaspora reps traveling liberated Shusha

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

A group of representatives of the Azerbaijani Diaspora traveled to liberated Shusha on July 26.

According to the committee, the group consists of 130 representatives of the diaspora from 27 countries.

A group of representatives will visit the main city square of Bazarbashi at Ganja gates, Jidir Duzu, the square where the monuments of famous Azerbaijanis are erected.

The diaspora representatives will also visit the place, where the Shusha Declaration (between Azerbaijan and Türkiye) was signed, the house of Khurshidbanu Natavan, the Khan Qizi spring, the Ashaghi Govhar Agha, Yukhari Govhar Agha, and Saatli mosques and other sights.

Moreover, the visitors will also get acquainted with the reconstruction and improvement work in Shusha.

The trip took place with the organizational support of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan

The committee has previously organized four trips of diaspora representatives to Shusha city in 2021 (July 27, August 17, October 9, and December 2).

Currently, work is underway to restore Azerbaijan's liberated lands. Azerbaijan will rebuild its recently liberated areas in four stages. The initial stage includes the solution of the issues of governance and security, and infrastructure, while the subsequent stages include the solution of the issues of social services activities, reconstruction, and development of the economy.

In 2021, Azerbaijan allocated $1.5 billion for the reconstruction of liberated territories, followed by AZN 2.2 billion ($1.2 billion) in 2022. These funds will be used primarily to restore infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, and so on) as well as cultural and historical monuments.