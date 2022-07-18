Azerbaijani political experts talk country's purposeful foreign policy

By Trend

The speech of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at the meeting dedicated to the results of six months of this year can be divided into several important aspects, Editor-in-chief of the S?S (Voice) newspaper, political expert Bahruz Guliyev told Trend.

According to Guliyev, these aspects are successes achieved in foreign policy, ensuring food security, strengthening stability in the region, opening transport infrastructures, continuing to build the army, supplying new weapons and military technology, also in a short time and a qualitative level of the implementation of social security for war veterans.

“Most important factor is opening of a new page in the sphere of achievement of peace and progress in the South Caucasus region,” he said.

Guliyev said that the Head of Azerbaijani State mainly touched upon the fact that defeated Armenia did not fulfill the agreements reached in the period after the 44-day Second Karabakh War and emphasized that the presence of illegal Armenian armed forces in Azerbaijan’s liberated from occupation Karabakh is unacceptable.

"In this regard, President Ilham Aliyev also spoke about the importance of implementing the conditions set forth in the tripartite Declaration, and also noted that the sides that signed the Declaration should respect their signature,” Guliyev said.

“Head of State reminded the promise of the Russian Defense Ministry that in mid-June of 2022 illegal Armenian military units would be withdrawn from the territory of Azerbaijan’s liberated Karabakh, but it is already the middle of July and time flies fast,” he noted.

“The presence of Armenian armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan is completely unacceptable. We are a victorious country, and we have restored our territorial integrity. If Armenia does not want to withdraw its armed formations from the territory of Azerbaijan, then let them clearly tell us about it, so we know what to do," President Ilham Aliyev said at the meeting.

“I think that Armenian officials have two options for the future - either fulfill its obligations or face the powerful Azerbaijani army again,” Guliyev added.

The political expert also particularly addressed President Ilham Aliyev's concept of army building and emphasized that modern army building will continue.

"This means that the Azerbaijani state must always and at any time be ready for emerging threats. Therefore, President Aliyev also reminded what war is and what it means to be occupied,” Guliyev said.

“This reminder creates the basis for the conclusion that there is always a danger, and the main force to prevent it is the brave Azerbaijani army. Our neighbors in the region and global circles are already aware of this reality," he noted.

The speech of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at the meeting dedicated to the results of six months of this year has a very significant effect in determining the strategic goals of the next stage, Editor-in-chief of ‘Bak? x?b?r’ (Baku news) newspaper, political expert Aydin Guliyev told Trend.

"President Ilham Aliyev quite rightly noted, at the meeting, that major countries and international organizations perceive the signing of an agreement based on new realities and Azerbaijan's proposals as the main condition for lasting peace in the region,” Guliyev said.

“President Ilham Aliyev explained with convincing arguments that foreign policy before Second Karabakh War created a solid legal and political basis for the victory in Karabakh. It was once again demonstrated that Azerbaijan's foreign policy at every stage is purposeful, initiatory," he noted.

Guliyev noted that President Ilham Aliyev expressed a very objective and courageous critical opinion on the implementation of the trilateral agreements reached.

"President Ilham Aliyev’s opinion can only speed up the implementation of the agreements that Armenia is trying to evade by all means. Specific criticism of President Ilham Aliyev about the slow implementation of agreements with Armenia has a corrective effect,” Guliyev said.

“Armenia and its supporters should draw the appropriate conclusion from President Ilham Aliyev’s hint of ‘many negative manifestations’. President Ilham Aliyev said very precisely that Armenia’s policy towards the Minsk Group co-chairs still has unresolved territorial claims,” he also added.

”These words of President Aliyev are a strategic strike against the policies of the aggressor country. The President once again gave a message to the world that it is impossible to follow the lies and hypocritical policies of Armenia,” Guliyev noted.

Guliyev emphasized that President Ilham Aliyev has shown that Armenia’s alleged renunciation of its territorial claims and talk about the OSCE Minsk Group is nothing but a two-faced policy.