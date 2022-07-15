Envoy: France provides technical support to Azerbaijan’s demining efforts in liberated lands

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

France continues to provide technical assistance to Azerbaijan’s demining efforts in the liberated lands, Azernews reports, citing French ambassador Zacharie Gross.

Gross made the remarks at the event dedicated to the anniversary of the national French holiday - Bastille Day.

"French is extremely optimistic about the development of bilateral cooperation and continues to provide technical support to Azerbaijan in the landmine clearance. France keeps transferring mine detection equipment to the Azerbaijani National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA)," Gross stressed.

The ambassador emphasized the importance of demining activities for the return of former internally displaced persons to their homelands.

Reminding the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and France, Gross stressed that active political dialogue and partnership had been achieved during this period.

"Azerbaijan-France relations are based on friendship and trust, and the countries are looking forward to the further improvement of these relations," he added.

Earlier, the ambassador noted that France is keen to donate €400,000 (AZN 803,272 or $472,752) to support mine clearance operations in liberated lands.

In the near future, a document is envisaged to be signed covering areas such as support for demining operations, assistance to persons who suffered from mines, and the implementation of projects to raise awareness of the dangers of explosives.

It is worth noting that during the Second Karabakh War, French President Emmanuel Macron and some French circles failed to demonstrate a neutral position, despite the fact that France is a co-chair in the OSCE Minsk Group mediating talks between Baku and Yerevan.

In contradiction to the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair, only the interests of Armenia were protected and an inadequate position, which did not meet the requirements of a balanced and fair co-chairmanship, was displayed. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and other top authorities have repeatedly denounced this approach.

All cities, including hundreds of towns, settlements, public and private property, and countless infrastructural facilities, were entirely destroyed as a result of the Armenian invasion and occupation of Azerbaijani territory for about three decades.

Everything on these lands was destroyed not only during the war, but also during the occupation period. Simultaneously, Armenia deliberately and persistently laid mines on Azerbaijani territory, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, posing a significant danger to regional peace, security, and cooperation.

Currently, the demining activities, as well as large-scale reconstruction work are underway in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.