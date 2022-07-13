German Bundestag’s vice president to visit Azerbaijan

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Katrin Göring-Eckardt, Vice President of the German Bundestag, will visit Azerbaijan on July 18, Azernews reports, citing the German embassy in Azerbaijan.

It was reported that in addition to formal meetings, Göring-Eckardt is expected to hold discussions with civil society, journalists, and human rights advocates as part of her visit.

Germany is one of the nations with which Azerbaijan has been developing strong ties as a trusted European partner. Official Baku attaches special importance to German support in the process of Euro-Atlantic integration and close cooperation with the European Union. As a country that plays an important role in the world economy and politics, the Federal Republic of Germany supports the expansion of cooperation with Azerbaijan in all areas.

Over the 30-year-long period of diplomatic relations, the two countries have been able to build strong ties based on partnership in the economic, cultural, and education spheres.

Azerbaijan is one of Germany’s ten most important suppliers of crude oil. The key exports are machinery, motor vehicles and components, iron and steel products, and production facilities.

According to the Azerbaijani Customs Committee, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Germany amounted to $1.2 billion in 2021. In addition, trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $377.5 million from January to April 2022.