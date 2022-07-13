Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary to visit Azerbaijan

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Admiral Ali Shamkhani will undertake a one-day visit to Azerbaijan on July 15, 2022, Azernews reports.

The Iranian official will visit Azerbaijan at the invitation of Ramil Usubov, Secretary of the Security Council under the Azerbaijani president.

Shamkhani will meet with Azerbaijani officials and discuss bilateral, regional, and international matters during his visit.

On July 7, Shamkhani met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan to discuss the strengthening of current cooperation in trade, infrastructure, energy, industry, and other sectors between the two countries. The interlocutors emphasized that the strengthening of economic ties is fundamental for the development of Armenian-Iranian cooperation in various directions.

The parties also exchanged thoughts on ensuring regional stability and security. Ali Shamkhani emphasized that Iran considers any attempt to change the geopolitical situation in the region unacceptable and noted that his country also supports the process of unblocking infrastructure within the framework of preserving the territorial integrity and sovereignty of states.