Azerbaijan, EU to discuss state of current relations, future priorities

The Cooperation Council between the European Union and Azerbaijan will hold its eighteenth meeting on July 19, 2022, in Brussels.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell respectively will lead the delegations at the talks.

The Cooperation Council will discuss the state of play and next steps of the EU-Azerbaijani bilateral relations, focusing on the EU-Azerbaijan Partnership Priorities and Sectoral cooperation, the Eastern Partnership and the implementation of the Economic and Investment Plan, the report adds.

The Cooperation Council will then exchange views on political matters, including regional issues, democracy, rule of law and human rights.