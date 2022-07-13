Azerbaijani army positions in Kalbajar direction come under Armenian fire

Units of the Armenian armed forces along the border with Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar region shelled positions of the army, Azernews reports per the website of the Defense Ministry.

On July 11 in the evening, units of the Armenian armed forces from positions in the direction of Zarkand village of Basarkechar region of the state border using various caliber weapons subjected to fire the Azerbaijan army positions in the direction of the Damirchidam settlement of Kalbajar region, the report says.

As a result of the proper retaliatory measures by units of the Azerbaijani army, the opposing side was suppressed.