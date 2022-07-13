By Ayya Lmahamad

Azernews Weekly Major Output Review: July 4-10

Azernews has launched a new project designed for a weekly round-up of its own major coverage of events.

HIGHLIGHTS

Baku hosts int'l conference on Caspian Sea level fluctuations

TAP Managing Director upbeat about Azerbaijani gas export to Europe, potential expansion of SGC

Azerbaijan, Europe to sign memorandum on energy

Azerbaijan's Energy Minister attended the opening ceremony of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria

Silk Road: Must-see music festival for a cultural travel experience

Culture Ministry to examine archival documents

Ramin Kuliev's new album comes out

Azerbaijan launches website on Armenian vandalism

OSCE MG dead - Baku, Moscow see eye to eye despite Yerevan's efforts to keep it alive

Caspian region regears: No conflict but residual friction points

Azerbaijan's wise strategy driven by building cordial ties with major regional & global actors

NATION

Baku hosted an international conference to discuss fluctuations in the level of the Caspian Sea. Experts from Caspian countries, representatives of international organizations, and foreign experts participated in the conference. Issues of bolstering collaboration for defining national and regional adaptation strategies were discussed during the conference, taking into account present and predicted Caspian Sea level changes, as well as climate and level projections.

Time to embrace fresh opportunities for peace

The post-conflict period opens up new opportunities for Azerbaijan and for the whole region, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has said during the opening ceremony of the week of diplomacy ‘Peace and creative efforts of Azerbaijan in the post-conflict stage’ at ADA University. According to the minister, Azerbaijan put forward a peace agenda after the conflict and offered Armenia to work on a peace treaty.

New website

A heritage.gov.az website has been created on historical and cultural monuments in Azerbaijan's liberated territories. The website was developed by the State Service for Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage to inform the general public about Armenian vandalism.

End of unsuccessful mediation mission

The OSCE Minsk Group, created to mediate a peaceful resolution to the then Karabakh conflict in the South Caucasus between Yerevan and Baku and to which big hopes were pinned, has completely lost its significance and its mandate naturally became invalid after the 2020 win of the Azerbaijani army.

As Azerbaijan is rebranding itself internationally, the world is now witnessing a renewed era. Not only did the global community start perceiving the winner-state differently, but that is also reflected in the country’s stronger, more trusting relations with other states. The constant relations between President Ilham Aliyev and Joe Biden of the USA stand as a testimony. President Aliyev’s congratulatory letter to the US leader on the occasion of the July 4 Independence Day was reciprocal to the two congratulatory letters from Biden to Aliyev.

NAM Azerbaijan's new window on the world

Azerbaijan’s increasingly important role within the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) constitutes one of the most critical dimensions. The membership of the NAM, in addition to enabling it to project greater power beyond the confines of its presumed reach and to propound global initiatives, entitles the largest South Caucasus nation to gain the tangible political support of the member states. Baku has also taken upon itself a proactive role in the institutionalization of the NAM.

Ashgabat summit of Caspian Sea littoral states

The circumstances characterizing the relations between the five Caspian littoral states, namely Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Iran, since 1991, have always entailed a palpable degree of complexity regarding the enormous potential for deep cooperation riven by indisputable friction points engendered by the respective nations’ specific interests. The Sixth Summit of the Heads of State of the Caspian Littoral States, light-years away in monumental significance from the previous 2018 Aktau convocation in which the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea was signed, was nevertheless an important occasion.

Azernews' Orkhan Amashov facing renowned Paul Goble

In an exclusive interview with Azernews, Paul Goble, former advisor to the US Secretary of State, shared his views on the present state of affairs in Ukraine, its geopolitical implications, and gave a detailed and informed articulation of his perspective on the myriad elements of the contemporary Azerbaijani-Armenian peace process.

Another call on Armenia

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has stated that the Zangazur corridor between Azerbaijan and Armenia should be implemented. He emphasized that Turkiye supports the restoration of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and that the comprehensive peace accord offered by Azerbaijan to Armenia should be signed as soon as possible since the region needs peace.

Azerbaijan's top diplomat in Tehran

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Iran has gone up by 18 percent in the first half of 2022, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has said during a meeting in Tehran with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian during his official visit to the country. Bayramov stated that trade turnover between the two nations climbed by 30 percent in the previous year and by 18 percent in the first half of 2022, adding that there is still room for growth in this area.

Azernews Ayya Lmahamad interviews TAP's boss

Azernews presented an exclusive interview with the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) Managing Director Luca Schieppati on Azerbaijan and Southern Gas Corridor's role in diversifying gas supplies to Europe, Azerbaijani gas export, potential expansion of SGC and the possibility of supplying hydrogen.

Europe sets gas hopes on Azerbaijan

The European Union is preparing to sign an important memorandum on energy with Azerbaijan on July 18. The memorandum is expected to be signed during the visit of the European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson to Baku.

Azerbaijani gas to Bulgaria

Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov attended the opening ceremony of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria of strategic importance in Komotini on July 8. He stated that the implementation of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) is the beginning of an important stage in the development of the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) and an indicator of the diversification of the Southern Gas Corridor.

Sacred history needs to be protected

Azerbaijan and Iran have agreed on the acceleration of the activities on the Khudafarin and Giz Galasi hydro junctions. The discussion on the topic took place during the meeting between Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov with his Iranian counterpart Ali Akbar Mehrabian.

After state visit, Baku & Tashkent are in action

The Azerbaijani State Oil Company (SOCAR) and Uzbekneftegaz signed a roadmap to expand cooperation. The document envisages the implementation of joint projects in the oil and gas sector and cooperation in trading, oil refining, petrochemistry, exchange of experience and other important directions.

CULTURE

Shaki, a magnificent city, which boasts a long history with a splendid cultural heritage. There's no better way to experience the city with its interesting culture and natural wonders than at the Silk Road Music Festival 2022. Every summer, the music festival gathers the best of local and international musicians to Shaki.

Street food is undoubtedly an essential part of dining in many countries. On Baku streets, you can find a wide range of mouthwatering fried food that is worth trying. Since 2017, the capital city has gathered gourmands that enjoy street food with great enthusiasm.

The list of historical Azerbaijani cultural and religious sites damaged or destroyed as the result of the Armenian occupation can be continued indefinitely. Azerbaijan has launched a grand reconstruction plan for its lands liberated from the three decades of the Armenian occupation after the Second Karabakh War in 2020. At the same time, Azerbaijani Culture Minister Anar Karimov announced that the ministry plans to examine archival documents in neighboring countries for a deep study of Azerbaijan's historical and cultural monuments.

Sometimes, silence can speak volumes without ever saying a word. The noise of city vanity keeps us from living a life full of beautiful moments. However, the time spent in the midst of nature may completely change our vision of the world. Ramin Kuliev is one of those people, who is looking for beauty in small things. The composer, who enjoys the silence and beauty of nature, has expressed a wide range of feelings through his new music album "The Yellow man".

Magnificent Lampa carpet has been presented at the National Carpet Museum. The carpet was donated to the museum's Shusha branch by Vice-Chairwoman of the Council of Elders, a recipient of the personal presidential scholarship, and the first Ombudsman, Prof Elmira Suleymanova.

WORLD

World-famous boy band BTS has been confirmed as the 2030 Busan World Expo Official Ambassadors. The 21st-century K-pop icons will hold a concert to help South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo.

SPORTS

World Sports Journalist Day is observed globally on July 2 to recognize the outstanding contribution of the journalists who focus on promoting sports and a healthy lifestyle. The Azerbaijan Sports Journalists Federation (AIJF) aims to develop a network of journalists throughout the country.