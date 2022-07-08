Azerbaijan allocates funds for construction of Barda highway

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree allocating funds for the construction of the Mingachevir-Mingachevir Station-Bahramtapa (46 km)-Garaghaci-Mirzajafarli-Mollagullar highway of the Barda District, Azernews reports.

In line with the decree, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads has been allocated AZN3.1 million ($2.29 million) for the construction of the highway, linking three settlements with a population of 4,000 inhabitants, in accordance with subparagraph 1.26.9 "Allocating funds envisaged for state capital investments in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022".