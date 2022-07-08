TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijan allocates funds for construction of Barda highway

08 July 2022 [15:58] - TODAY.AZ

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree allocating funds for the construction of the Mingachevir-Mingachevir Station-Bahramtapa (46 km)-Garaghaci-Mirzajafarli-Mollagullar highway of the Barda District, Azernews reports.

In line with the decree, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads has been allocated AZN3.1 million ($2.29 million) for the construction of the highway, linking three settlements with a population of 4,000 inhabitants, in accordance with subparagraph 1.26.9 "Allocating funds envisaged for state capital investments in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022".

URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/222741.html

Print version

Views: 119

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also