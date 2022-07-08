TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations developing through strategic alliance – Spokesperson

08 July 2022 [10:23] - TODAY.AZ

Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations are unmatched in the world, Spokesperson for Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva has said, Azernews reports.

She was speaking at the Diplomacy week "Azerbaijan-Türkiye alliance following the Shusha Declaration, new regional realities and role of Türkiye in Karabakh's reconstruction" on the subject of "Peace and creative initiatives of Azerbaijan in the post-second Karabakh war period".

She noted that ties between Türkiye and Azerbaijan are developing through a strategic alliance.

"Azerbaijan will make every effort to reach the higher level of these relations. Türkiye is a fraternal state that provides the greatest political support to Azerbaijan. The country also plays a crucial role in the reconstruction activities carried out in Azerbaijan's liberated territories," Abdullayeva said.

