Azerbaijan amends composition of Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Joint Intergovernmental Commission on cooperation

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree amending the Presidential Decree No. 2505 dated November 22, 2007 "On approval of the new composition of Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Joint Intergovernmental Commission on cooperation from the Azerbaijani side".

According to the decree, the words "first deputy prime minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan" in Part 1 are replaced by the words "minister of economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan”, the words “deputy minister of economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan” are also excluded from this part.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan will submit a relevant notification to Uzbekistan on the amendments made by the Azerbaijani side to the composition of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Uzbekistan, as indicated in Paragraph 1 of the Decree.