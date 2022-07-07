Construction activities led by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev target well-being of citizens - MP

By Trend





Improvement and construction activities, carried out under the guidance and the strict control of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, are aimed at ensuring a comfortable rest and good living conditions for citizens and guests of the country, MP Soltan Mammadov said within Trend News Agency's “Actual with Sahil Karimli” project.

According to Mammadov, construction activities are underway in every region of Azerbaijan, especially in Baku.

He noted that issues of constant development of the country’s capital and preservation of its architectural style and history are always in the center of President Ilham Aliyev’s attention.

Familiarization of the head of state with the works and projects for the improvement of Ramana settlement is a continuation of this policy, the MP said.

According to him, just like other regions of the country, Baku is rapidly modernizing.

"At the same time, the process of social development, the construction of Baku villages and modern infrastructure is underway. Great importance is also attached to the preservation of the history of villages and settlements of Baku,” Mammadov pointed out. “State programs are being implemented to improve the living conditions of the population. The improvement of Balakhani settlement two years ago, and then the work carried out in Ramana settlement were highly appreciated by our citizens.”

According to the MP, these projects are simultaneously being implemented in other Baku settlements and villages, such as Amirjan, Buzovna, Mardakan, Turkan, Zira, and Bina.

"These projects are important not only in terms of expanding infrastructural capabilities, but also in terms of citizens’ satisfaction, and the preservation of historical monuments,” he said. “At the same time, work continues to improve the social well-being of the population, and modernize education and healthcare, which rank among the main priorities of our state. Of course, all the above pleases each of us.”

The MP added that the Azerbaijani state is rapidly undertaking restoration and construction work in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur regions liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War].

Azerbaijan is implementing complex projects at its own expense, and the scale of work indicates that it has a strong state and economy, he stressed.

"Today, Azerbaijan is further strengthening its army, working to ensure peace and security in the region, and establishing reliable partnerships with the countries of the world. The new realities created by Azerbaijan in the region are being accepted, and the authority of our country is steadily growing," concluded Mammadov.