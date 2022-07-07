Pakistani premier credits relations with Azerbaijan in a letter to his counterpart

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif responded to a congratulatory letter from Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan told Azernews.

Sharif noted with satisfaction that fraternal relations between the two countries have grown into a solid and multifaceted partnership with the expansion of cooperation in the security, politics, and economic spheres.

The letter also noted that Pakistan has always supported Azerbaijan on the Karabakh issue.

Pakistan is determined to deepen and expand cooperation with Azerbaijan in the interests of the peoples of the two countries, Sharif added.