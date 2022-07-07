Azerbaijan, Pakistan to cooperate on employment, social protection

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has approved the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development on cooperation in the areas of labor, employment, and social protection, signed in Baku on May 25, 2022, Azernews reports.

Following the entry into force of the MoU indicated in Part 1 of the decree, the Azerbaijani Labor Ministry will ensure the implementation of its provisions.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry will submit a notification to Pakistan's government on implementing domestic procedures required for the additional agreement to enter into force.