Azerbaijan allocates extra funds for restoration of liberated territories in Karabakh

The amount of funds allocated for the restoration and reconstruction of the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War has been increased, Azernews reports.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved amendments to the law "On the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022".

According to the amendments, it was proposed to allocate an additional AZN470 million ($276.47 million) for the reconstruction and restoration of the liberated territories this year.

Earlier, the law "On the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022" envisaged the allocation of AZN2.2 billion ($1.29 billion) for the above purposes.