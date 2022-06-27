Representatives of Azerbaijani army will be appointed to military formations of NATO and Turkey - Defense Minister

By Trend

Representatives of the Azerbaijani army will be appointed to the military formations of NATO and Turkey, Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov said in an interview with AZERTAG, Trend reports.

"Taking into account the needs of the Azerbaijani army, based on Azerbaijan-NATO relations and bilateral cooperation, a sufficient number of our young people study in military educational institutions of other countries in various specialties.

In accordance with the Action Plan of Azerbaijan and NATO on joint training and education, a new subject called "Defense Strategy and Planning" has been added to the curriculum of the educational institutions of the Azerbaijani army. More profitable tasks for our army have been identified, and in the near future it is planned to increase the number of partnership headquarters posts. As a result of this increase, representatives of the Azerbaijani army will be appointed to the positions of a staff officer for regional coordination in the Military Partnership Division of the Directorate of Civil-Military Relations and Military Partnership of the Joint Forces Command in the Dutch city of Brunssum and a staff officer for the Concept of Operational Capabilities of the Ground Forces Command in Turkish Izmir," he said.