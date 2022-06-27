Meeting of Azerbaijani, Turkish and Kazakh FMs serving to ensure security of region – FM

By Trend

Holding a trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Turkish and Kazakh foreign ministers serves to ensure the security of our region, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during the first trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

According to Bayramov, such a meeting is relevant in terms of improving the transport infrastructure of Asian countries in the direction of the EU.

"Our new goal is to ensure stability in the region. I am sure that this meeting will help strengthen our cooperation. Holding this meeting is very important in current global realities," Bayramov added.