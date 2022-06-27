Reps of political parties visit Azerbaijan's liberated lands

By Sabina Mammadli

Representatives of political parties functioning in Azerbaijan traveled to the country’s liberated territories, Azernews reports.

A total of 46 representatives from 40 political parties, as well as six well-known pundits, political observers, and media representatives, took part in the trip.

The participants got acquainted with the demining work carried out by the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency in Jabrayil District.

Idris Ismayilov, deputy head of the agency's operational department, briefed them on the mined areas, discovered mines, and unexploded ordnances.

During the visit, the guests also get acquainted with the work done within the framework of the 'Smart Village' and 'Green Energy' projects in Zangilan, as well as visited the Basitchay State Nature Reserve.

The visit is the fourth. Previously, such visits were organized to Agdam and Shusha. This way, the first joint visit of party leaders and political experts was organized on March 17 last year to Agdam, and the second joint visit was held on October 7 to Shusha. For the third time, the country's politicians paid a joint visit to attend the international conference on the ‘Azerbaijani-Turkish strategic allied relations - a source of peace and stability for the Caucasus and the region’ on June 15 in Shusha.

Such projects are aimed at creating a healthy atmosphere of cooperation and establishing constructive relations between politicians.

Currently, the work is underway to restore Azerbaijan's liberated lands. Azerbaijan will rebuild its recently liberated areas in four stages. The initial stage includes the solution of the issues of governance and security, and infrastructure, while the subsequent stages include the solution of the issues of social services activities, reconstruction, and development of the economy.

In 2021, Azerbaijan allocated $1.5 billion for the reconstruction of liberated territories, followed by AZN 2.2 billion ($1.2 billion) in 2022. These funds will be used primarily to restore infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, and so on) as well as cultural and historical monuments.