Azerbaijan cancels number of decrees related to food

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree on application of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 523-VIG dated May 5, 2022 on food security and abolition of the Presidential Decrees on application of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 267 dated January 26, 2000 on food products and Law No. 969 dated October 23, 2003 on additional measures related to application of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on food products, Azernews reports.