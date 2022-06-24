  • 24 June 2022 [15:38]
    Azerbaijani rep re-elected to UN committee
  • 24 June 2022 [15:17]
    Chief of Azerbaijani army’s General Staff in Moscow attend CIS Defense Ministers Council
  • 24 June 2022 [14:55]
    Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency, British company to cooperate in demining liberated lands
  • 24 June 2022 [14:19]
    Azerbaijani military positions come under Armenian fire in liberated Lachin
  • 24 June 2022 [12:50]
    Azerbaijan sends amphibious plane to help fight wildfires in Turkiye [VIDEO]
  • 24 June 2022 [12:00]
    Azerbaijani FM holds meeting with Russian counterpart [VIDEO]
  • 24 June 2022 [11:42]
    Russian FM visits Alley of Martyrs in Azerbaijan
  • 24 June 2022 [11:31]
    Azerbaijani president meets bp CEO [UPDATE]
  • 24 June 2022 [10:50]
    Armenia ready to negotiate peace deal, Russian FM tells Azerbaijani president

    • Most Popular