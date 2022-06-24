Azerbaijani military positions come under Armenian fire in liberated Lachin

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Units of the Armenian armed forces subjected to fire military positions of the Azerbaijani army in the liberated Lachin region, Azernews reports per the Defense Ministry.

During the night of June 24, the Armenian armed forces fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani Army in the direction of Lachin’s Minkend village from their positions in Garakilsa region’s Saybali village near the state border, the ministry said.

The Azerbaijani army units took appropriate retaliatory measures to suppress the opposite side, the report added.

Armenia periodically shells Azerbaijani military positions on its liberated territories. The previous truce was recorded on June 21 in the same direction.

To recap, on May 22, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, European Council President Charles Michel, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met in Brussels. After the meeting, Michel said that Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed on a number of key issues, including the creation of border delimitation commissions, of which the first meeting was held on May 24.

Earlier, Ilham Aliyev stated that peace will return to the Caucasus based on the five principles Baku recently proposed for normalizing relations with Armenia.