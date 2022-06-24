Azerbaijani minister ranks youth-related problems among top on government's agenda

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

The problems faced by the youth rank among the main issues on the agenda, Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov said.

The remarks were made at the third meeting of the Permanent Council of Ministers for Youth and Sports of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Youth Forum in Baku on June 23.

Speaking at the opening of the meeting, Gayibov noted that Azerbaijan has always highly appreciated the activities of youth and created conditions for their success.

“ We thank the OIC Youth Forum for supporting the implementation of the youth strategy," Gayibov added.

Further, the minister noted that the first meeting of the Permanent Council of Ministers for Youth and Sports of the OIC formed an institutional framework for solving problems in the sphere of youth and sports in the region of the OIC.

According to Gayibov, this issue is under the jurisdiction of the OIC General Secretariat, which cooperates with the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF) and Saudi Arabia.

Minister expressed deep gratitude to OIC Youth Forum for productive cooperation in organizing the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku in 2017.

He also wished success to the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Türkiye, which will host the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games in the Turkish city of Konya in August 2022.

A report on the activities and projects implemented by the OIC Youth Forum was also presented at the event.