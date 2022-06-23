Azerbaijan approves memorandum of understanding on co-op with Kyrgyzstan

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has approved the “Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation between the Ministry of Finance of the Azerbaijan Republic and the Ministry of Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic”, Azernews reports citing Azertac.

Under the decree, the above memorandum signed on April 20, 2022, in Baku was approved.

The Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan was instructed to ensure the implementation of provisions of the Memorandum of Understanding specified in part 1 of this decree after its entry into force.

The Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan has been instructed to notify the government of Kyrgyzstan about the implementation of domestic procedures necessary for the entry into force of the memorandum.