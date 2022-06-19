Development, reconstruction of Azerbaijan's Shusha impressive - WB's former vice president

By Trend



The process of development and reconstruction of Azerbaijan’s Shusha city [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War] is impressive, the former Vice President of the World Bank Ismail Serageldin told reporters on the sidelines of IX Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

Serageldin noted that Shusha is an important and historical city.

"The liberation of Shusha and the restoration work here is Azerbaijan's success. As participants in the Global Baku Forum, we are very pleased to be here now," he added.