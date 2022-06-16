South Caucasus can become even more important region if long-term peace is established - Georgian president

By Trend

The South Caucasus can become an even more important region if long-term peace is established there, President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili said at the IX Global Baku Forum on “Challenges to the global world order” on June 16, Trend reports.

"I welcome measures to strengthen peace and confidence building between Azerbaijan and Armenia through the mediation of the EU," Zourabichvili noted.

The president also noted that the EU needs to provide support to countries that have already become candidates for membership in the organization because this is the way to expand and strengthen cooperation.

"The situation in Ukraine has again pointed to the need for the international community to work together," she added.