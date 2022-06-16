President Ilham Aliyev addressing IX Global Baku Forum [PHOTO/VIDEO]

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of President Ilham Aliyev, the 9th Global Baku Forum, entitled "Challenges to the Global World Order” has kicked off today, Azernews reports citing Azertac.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is attending the opening ceremony of the Forum.

Declaring the 9th Global Baku Forum open, co-chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Ismail Serageldin gave the floor to President Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev made a speech at the opening ceremony of the Forum.

Former President of Latvia, co-chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Vaira Vike-Freiberga then made a speech at the Forum.





















