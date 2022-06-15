TODAY.AZ / Politics

Russian MFA talks another meeting of Azerbaijani-Armenian Border Delimitation Commission

15 June 2022 [18:09] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Russia is ready to organize in Moscow the second meeting of Azerbaijani-Armenian Border Delimitation Commission in the near future and expects proposals from the sides on the dates of such a meeting, Spokesperson of Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Trend reports citing Russian TASS news agency.

"Russia welcomed the holding of first meeting of of Azerbaijani-Armenian Border Delimitation Commission, on May 24,” Zakharova said.

“We agreed that the second meeting will take place in Moscow. Russia is ready to organize [such a meeting] in the very near future and look forward to proposals on dates, respectively, from the Azerbaijani and Armenian partners. For our part, we are ready".

