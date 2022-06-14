Azerbaijan, Paraguay discuss bilateral relations, regional issues

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov discussed bilateral relations and regional issues with Paraguay’s parliamentary delegation in Baku on June 13, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

Welcoming the Paraguayan delegation led by Chairman of the Foreign Relations Commission of the Chamber of Deputies, as well as head of the Paraguay-Azerbaijan Friendship Group Walter Enrique Harms Sespedes and Chairman of the Paraguay-Azerbaijan Friendship Group in the Senate Lucas Orlando Aquino Jara, Bayramov expressed satisfaction about the level of bilateral relations. The minister stressed that Azerbaijan highly appreciates the development of relations with Paraguay.

“Had an interesting discussion with delegation of the Parliament of Paraguay Walter Enrique Harms Sespedes and Lucas Orlando Aquino Jara. We exchanged views on perspectives of bilateral Azerbaijan-Paraguay relations, stressed role of parliamentary diplomacy, and highlighted strict respect to international law by both states,” Bayramov wrote on his Twitter account.

Bayramov recalled that the visits Azerbaijani foreign minister to Paraguay in 2019, as well as the deputy minister in 2022, and the meetings held in this regard contributed to bilateral relations.

The minister stated that inter-parliamentary friendship groups, as well as parliamentary diplomacy, play an essential role in the development of bilateral ties. The major actions of the Paraguay-Azerbaijan Friendship Group members in Azerbaijan-related affairs, as well as the Paraguayan parliament's acceptance of a resolution in connection with the Khojaly genocide, were noted with gratitude.

Bayramov also informed Paraguayan legislators about the tragic results of the old Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, the new realities in the region following the 44-day war with Armenia in 2020, and restoration and reconstruction work, as well as peacebuilding efforts, carried out by Azerbaijan in the region.

Reminding the two young Paraguayan diplomats’ participation in the training program in Azerbaijan, Bayramov stated that such exchanges are beneficial to the development of bilateral ties.

For their part, members of the Paraguayan delegation praised the visit to Azerbaijan and the meetings held within it, as well as the visit to the liberated territories, emphasizing the importance of this visit in terms of becoming acquainted with the situation in the country on the ground.

It was stressed that Paraguay has always observed international law norms and principles, and so has supported Azerbaijan's right stance. The guests expressed enthusiasm for expanding relations with Azerbaijan and emphasized the significance of the visit in identifying possible areas of collaboration. At the meeting, the sides also discussed other issues of mutual interest.