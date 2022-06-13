US Human Rights official to visit Azerbaijan

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Deputy Assistant Secretary (DAS) for the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor Kara McDonald will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan from June 13 through June 15, the US embassy in Azerbaijan has reported.

Within the visit, meetings with government officials, democracy and human rights advocates, independent media representatives, and political party representatives will be held.

It should be noted that McDonald oversees the Bureau’s work on Europe, South and Central Asia, and the Multilateral and Global Affairs teams.

The Bureau champions universal values, including the rule of law, human rights, and fundamental freedoms, that underpin democracies and promote strong, stable, prosperous, and sovereign states.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Azerbaijan and U.S. cooperate in different spheres of economy. Together, the two countries work to promote European energy security, expand trade and investment, and combat terrorism and transnational threats. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $517.5 million in 2021.